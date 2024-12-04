Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of SIGA Technologies worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 134,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 746,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.