Martingale Asset Management L P Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.36 and a 52 week high of $166.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

