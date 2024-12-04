Martingale Asset Management L P Has $384,000 Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,347 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 393,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 271.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 247,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 180,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primis Financial

Primis Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.