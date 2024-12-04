Martingale Asset Management L P Has $539,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 509.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 46,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

