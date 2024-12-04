Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProPetro by 248.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after buying an additional 3,491,723 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 38.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other ProPetro news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

