Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.