Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,174 shares of company stock valued at $27,323,759 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

