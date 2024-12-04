Maven Securities LTD Buys New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 186,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter.

ASND opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $101.43 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

