Maven Securities LTD Takes $2.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

