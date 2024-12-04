Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $28.22 Million in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 833,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,000. HashiCorp accounts for about 2.6% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 183.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 114.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 515,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,618.24. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,177,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCP stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

HCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

