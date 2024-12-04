Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 11,414 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 138.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 127,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 73,979 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 336.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,696,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

