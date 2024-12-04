Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The stock has a market cap of $807.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $198,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,951.10. The trade was a 13.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $531,660. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

