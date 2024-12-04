Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The stock has a market cap of $807.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $198,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,951.10. The trade was a 13.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $531,660. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
