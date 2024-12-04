Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

