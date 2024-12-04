Merewether Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,100 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.58% of Permian Resources worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,295 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Permian Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
