Merewether Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,100 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.58% of Permian Resources worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,295 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.