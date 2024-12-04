MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,208,000 after purchasing an additional 112,491 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.