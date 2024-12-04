MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 940 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $142.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,070.64. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,511 shares of company stock valued at $28,996,795. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

