MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 826.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

