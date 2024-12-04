MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.