MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,706,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,188 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 841,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 798,303 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 1,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

