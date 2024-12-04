MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

