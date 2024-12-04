MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
NYSE:DY opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY
Dycom Industries Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dycom Industries
- Stock Average Calculator
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.