MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MFA Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 1,197,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 40,782 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.11.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.