MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MFA Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.11.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.