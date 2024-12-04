MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 1,197,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 40,782 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

