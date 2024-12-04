MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.11 and last traded at $171.00. 53,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 139,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.70.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.