Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 1,030 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.38 and a one year high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

