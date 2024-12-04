Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys New Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 137,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

