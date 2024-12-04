Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $564.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

