Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes $189,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.7 %

FTI opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

