Miller Investment Management LP Has $118.56 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,222 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 12.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 4.24% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $118,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

