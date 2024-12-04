Mina Trading Up 23.5% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $181.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,790.22 or 0.99852217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,647.70 or 0.99703655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,201,531,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,764,881 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,201,490,291.84003923 with 1,189,669,838.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.92956953 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $174,756,220.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.