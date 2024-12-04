Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 13,015 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

