Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

