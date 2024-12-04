Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.40.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $390.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $285.79 and a 12-month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

