Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 5847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
