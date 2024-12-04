Miura Global Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miura Global Management LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 3.3% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 132,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,675,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,258.71 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $950.93 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,340.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

