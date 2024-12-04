Mizuho Initiates Coverage on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.86.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $617.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.30 and its 200 day moving average is $560.86. McKesson has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

