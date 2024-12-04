MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora Sells 275 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 259.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

