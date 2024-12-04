Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $121.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MS opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.