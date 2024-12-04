Mork Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Mork Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

