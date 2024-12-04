Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total transaction of $2,974,329.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,845,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,781,561.96. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $351.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.90. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.