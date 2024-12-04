Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.02 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $3,309,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 91.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.07.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

NOW opened at $1,056.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $968.22 and its 200-day moving average is $851.60. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,072.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

