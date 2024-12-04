Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,317 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,726.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

