Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,095 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $237.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

