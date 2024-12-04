Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $2,688,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,521. This represents a 10.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $706,392.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,438. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

