Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

