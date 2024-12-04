Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 102,710 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $230,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in TransUnion by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRU opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

