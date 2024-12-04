Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,959 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,010. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 686.19, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

