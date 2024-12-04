Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 358.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 43,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $780.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.