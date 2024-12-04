Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,690 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Alarm.com worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 79,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

