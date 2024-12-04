Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

