Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Buys 1,922,570 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922,570 shares during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

