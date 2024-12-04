Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 62,500 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,504,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.3% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $516.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $517.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

